DC Motor Market 4.85% CAGR by 2022 Global Analysis by Excitation System (Brushed and Brushless) Says a New Research at ReportsnReports

DC Motor Market has covered and analysed the potential of Global DC Motor Industry and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global DC motor market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Brushless DC Motor is gaining major traction as the next major development in DC Motors; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including the high cost and failure in Hall Effect Sensors. Further, advancement in the motor-drive technologies will boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many leading manufacturing companies are dedicated in developing integrated motor drive technology, with the major focus to reduce cost, increasing efficiency and making it compact and modular for small size applications. Sensor-less BLDC drive system has also been started to further simplify the failure in the driving system and cutting its manufacturing cost. Several medical device companies are now increasing the use of these motors due to their low noise, compact size and dynamic response.

Global DC Motor market is projected to display a moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 4.85% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increase in the automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles, government regulations to use energy efficient and less power consuming motors and growing advancements in the motor-drive technology. The field of Brushless DC Motors is rising at a higher rate due its extremely dynamic performance characteristics, thereby gradually replacing the conventional DC and stepper motor in various applications. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total DC Motor market in 2016 and again is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies of China and India with the increasing automotive production, rising demand of electric vehicles and industrial development.

