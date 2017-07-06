

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped on Thursday, tracking the lackluster cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices overnight. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



Investors are also digesting minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which failed provide a specific timeline to begin the process of reducing the Fed's bloated balance sheet.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 77.96 points or 0.39 percent to 20,003.67, off a low of 19,985.48 earlier.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Toshiba is declining more than 2 percent, Canon is lower by 0.6 percent, Panasonic is down 0.5 percent and Sony is losing 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.2 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 4 percent overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nikon Corp. is rising almost 5 percent, Kajima Corp. is higher by more than 3 percent and Aeon Co. is gaining almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings and JXTG Holdings are losing almost 3 percent each, while Okuma Corp. is down more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as many traders remained away from their desks after the markets were closed for the fourth of July holiday the previous day. The Federal Reserve plans to reduce its bloated balance sheet, but failed to provide a specific timeline to begin the process, the minutes of the June Federal Open Market Committee showed.



While the Dow edged down 1.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,478.17, the Nasdaq climbed 40.80 points or 0.7 percent to 6,150.86 and the S&P 500 rose 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.54.



The major European markets saw modest strength on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak amid signs that OPEC's supply quota plan may be falling apart. Crude oil for August plunged $1.94, or 4.1 percent, to settle at $45.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the biggest daily loss in a month.



