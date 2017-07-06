UnionPay International Initiates Summer Marketing Campaign to Improve Outbound Tourists' Payment Experience

NEW YORK, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The other day, UnionPay International announced in Shanghai the launch of its Summer Marketing Campaign. Cai Jianbo, CEO of UnionPay International, and heads of 14 banks, 12 travel service providers and several global merchants attended the press conference.

In 2014, UnionPay International launched its three major marketing campaigns, namely the "Global Top 60 Airports", the "30 Selected Travel Destinations" and the "30 Core Business Districts". Since then, the scale of these campaigns enlarged each year and this year, they cover 100 airports, 60 travel destinations and 60 business districts. UnionPay International also launched its cross-border marketing platform U Plan, which has now attracted 23 banks, travel agencies and airlines and over 2,000 stores across 12 countries and regions outside mainland China to participate.

"We take 'cross-over cooperation and privileged experience' as the theme of our campaign to show that UnionPay is willing to act as a platform to unite all parties to jointly provide better payment experience," said Cai Jianbo, "We've not only cooperated with financial enterprises and the tourism, but have also collaborated with Internet companies to enhance our service capacity."

Large scale and substantial discounts that cover the whole journey

The campaign has two highlights: First, it covers about 10,000 stores across 30 countries and regions, covering fields of catering, accommodation, transport, shopping and entertainment. UnionPay International also designed seven themed travel routes cardholders. Second, offers can be enjoyed during the whole course of traveling: discount for flight ticket and hotel booking; WiFi rental, car rental and airport shuttle bus discounts; exclusive offers at merchants; UnionPay tax refund service, etc.

UnionPay innovative payment that meets the demands of the young

Now, the majority of China's outbound tourists are the post-1980s. According to the Annual Report on China's Outbound Tourism Development 2016 issued by China Tourism Academy, post-1980s prefer free-and-independent travels. They like to book flight tickets, hotels and half self-help products online before departure, and prefer mobile payments.

Cardholders can enjoy payment convenience offered by UnionPay mobile QuickPass and U Plan. Merchants in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand offer exclusive discounts for mobile QuickPass. Mobile QuickPass NFC contactless payment is accepted at about 500,000 POS terminals outside mainland China, and mobile QuickPass QR code payment has been launched in Hong Kong and Singapore.



