Citi Hong Kong will be hosting the Citi Career Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in its new headquarters -- Citi Tower in Kowloon East. The full-day event provides a platform for pre-penultimate university students graduating in 2019 to explore the wide range of career programs offered by Citi and the different career paths in financial services through interactive booths and workshops. Citi aims to introduce both Citi and banking to students by connecting them with the current summer interns and business lines. On the day, the current 2017 summer interns will share what they have learned and experienced thus far in their internships. The workshops will also highlight unique themes from the business lines that offer summer internship programs and include mock interview sessions, which will help students develop more competitive applications for the 2018 summer intake.

"At Citi, we are committed to enabling growth and progress in the community we serve. The Citi Career Fair is an ideal opportunity for university students to better understand the diverse career paths in banking and how they can contribute to progress through a career with Citi. We are keen to connect with the most talented and driven individuals, irrespective of the stage they are at in their university studies," says James Mendes, Head of Recruitment, Citi Asia Pacific.

In addition to the full-time career programs for undergraduate and Master's degree holders, and MBA graduates, Citi offers internship programs around the world for penultimate-year students, which generally run for 10 to 12 weeks over the summer. The interns will undergo a structured program, which combines on-the-job learning and soft skills training. At the end of the internship, Citi offers the best performing interns full-time positions, starting after graduation.

"The Citi Internship Program is critical to forming a strong pipeline for our full-time graduate programs as it is the main way through which we identify the best campus talent. These internships enable students to develop both personally and professionally, and establish a good foundation for their future careers," said Mendes.

Details of Citi Career Fair

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Location: Level 5, Citi Tower, One Bay East, 83 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon

Morning Session (9:30 am to 1:00 pm), Afternoon Session (2:30 pm to 6:00 pm)

Interested parties should register via oncampus.citi.com under Events in the University Programs section with their resumes.

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 14, 2017

Website: oncampus.citi.com

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

