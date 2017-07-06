

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation held steady in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Utility costs grew 0.42 percent annually in June and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.32 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.11 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose at a faster pace of 1.0 percent yearly in June, following a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.



