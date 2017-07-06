Stockholm, July 6, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) welcomed a record breaking 67 new listings to its Nordic markets* in the first and second quarter of 2017, raising 2.0 billion EUR in risk capital. This makes the first six months of 2017 the strongest first half of the year ever in terms of new listings at Nasdaq's Nordic Exchanges.



"Nasdaq Nordic has maintained its position as the leading growth hub for small and medium-sized enterprises across Europe," said Adam Kostyál, SVP & Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "While Sweden has kept its momentum with the majority of all new listings, it has been particularly exciting to see the Danish SME market pick up this year, with two companies entering Nasdaq First North Copenhagen in June."



Twenty-two of the new Nordic listings in Q1 and Q2 occurred on the main market, while 45 occurred on Nasdaq First North. In addition, a total number of six companies - including three in Finland - have switched from Nasdaq First North to the main market during the first six months of the year.



Nasdaq also continues to see an interest from international companies looking to list at Nasdaq Stockholm, with five of the listed companies in 2017 being based in countries other than Sweden.



"Macro-economic uncertainties in other regions combined with the strong IPO environment in the Nordics have had a ripple effect in the sense that companies from other regions are interested in our offering," said Kostyál. "Our pipeline for the second half of 2017 remains strong and includes around 10 percent non-Nordic companies. As long as the current environment remains resilient, I expect a busy fall for new listings."



First Half of 2017, Nasdaq Nordic Listings highlights**



Main Market Nasdaq First 1H 2016 (MM + (MM) North (FN) FN) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings*** 22 45 50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 13 37 33 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First 6 - 3 North**** -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Bn EUR) 1.6 0.4 4.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, Munters Group Trianon (51) Dong Energy million EUR) (414) Isofol Medical (2300) Ambea (209) (45) Medicover Logistea (31) (208) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Industrials Healthcare Healthcare Healthcare Technology Financials Financials --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



First Half of 2017, Nasdaq Stockholm Listings highlights**



Main Market Nasdaq First 1H 2016 (MM + (MM) North (FN) FN) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings*** 17 39 38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 11 31 27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First 3 - 1 North**** -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Bn SEK) 13.6 2.8 10.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, Munters Trianon (500) Resurs Holding million SEK) (4039) Isofol Medical (3571) Ambea (1992) (430) Medicover Logistea (300) (2031) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Industrials Healthcare Healthcare Healthcare Technology Consumer Financials Goods --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. **Data Source: Nasdaq Nordic, Econ & Stat Research ***Includes IPOs as well as switches from other markets to Nasdaq Nordic main markets and First North. ****Includes switches from Nasdaq First North to the main market



About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market"



