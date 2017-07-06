Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

GHENT, Belgium, 6 July 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Bank of America Corporation on 5 July 2017.
Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that they have dropped below the 5% threshold as of 28 June 2017 and now hold a total of 3,038,688 shares with voting rights, representing 4.97% of the current 61,133,199 outstanding Ablynx shares (versus 5.24% notified previously).
The notified details are presented below:
| Name of select subsidiaries of
Bank of America Corporation
|% of shares and voting rights
| % of shares and voting rights held through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Shares
|Voting rights
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
|4.96%
|4.96%
|4.96%
|4.96%
|Merrill Lynch Financial Markets, Inc.
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.01%
| TOTAL
|4.96%
|4.96%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|4.97%
|4.97%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation and Merrill Lynch Financial Markets, Inc. are controlled by Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).
About Ablynx
Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e: lies.vanneste@ablynx.com (mailto:lies.vanneste@ablynx.com)
Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx@fticonsulting.com (mailto:ablynx@fticonsulting.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire