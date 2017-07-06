Ablynx: PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 6 July 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from Bank of America Corporation on 5 July 2017.

Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) notified Ablynx that they have dropped below the 5% threshold as of 28 June 2017 and now hold a total of 3,038,688 shares with voting rights, representing 4.97% of the current 61,133,199 outstanding Ablynx shares (versus 5.24% notified previously).

The notified details are presented below:

Name of select subsidiaries of

Bank of America Corporation % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights held through financial instruments



Total of both Shares Voting rights Shares Voting rights Shares Voting rights Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% 4.96% Merrill Lynch Financial Markets, Inc. 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% TOTAL



4.96% 4.96% 0.01% 0.01% 4.97% 4.97%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation and Merrill Lynch Financial Markets, Inc. are controlled by Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste@ablynx.com (mailto:lies.vanneste@ablynx.com)

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx@fticonsulting.com (mailto:ablynx@fticonsulting.com)





pdf version of the press release (http://hugin.info/137912/R/2118249/806554.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

