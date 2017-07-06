Gemalto: Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Gemalto for Leadership in Encryption and Data Protection

Amsterdam, July 6, 2017- Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announced today it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Encryption and Data Protection Technology Leadership Award1. Frost & Sullivan (https://ww2.frost.com/) analysts independently evaluated Gemalto's SafeNet data protection and encryption solutions, in particular, the commercial success, growth potential, operational efficiency, and benefits provided to customers.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies across different industries based on their excellence in technology and innovation. Gemalto was selected based on the following attributes:

A unique position in the market based on an extensive portfolio and the variety of use cases and customers



Strong expertise in creating versatile and flexible solutions that support a variety of deployment environments



Quality of solutions and the company's positive brand recognition



Commitment to research and development driving innovation in the industry

"Gemalto's vision for data protection guarantees a tailored, scalable, centralized-IT-service solution for organizations needing efficiency, without an overhaul of their existing security systems," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Danielle VanZandt. "Companies can standardize encryption and data protection breaking down internal silos achieving greater collaboration and visibility between departments."

"This award highlights our ability to provide customers with a simple, consolidated method of enterprise-wide data protection. The single pane of glass alleviates the burden of monitoring operations across multiple security platforms and simplifies the execution of internal data security policies," said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President of Encryption Products at Gemalto. "When preparing for an internal or external audit, a centrally managed system helps organizations quickly demonstrate their level of compliance without the hassle of collecting information across different systems."

Gemalto's portfolio of SafeNet data encryption and key management (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-encryption/enterprise-key-management/) solutions ensures sensitive information remains secure wherever it resides, from the cloud and data center to the network. Additionally, Gemalto speeds up deployment timelines by supporting a variety of digital and cloud environments, integrating with over 700 solutions across more than 240 different ecosystem partners. For more information on the solutions evaluated by Frost & Sullivan analysts, download the report. (http://bit.ly/2tgDfOd)

Additional resources:

Gemalto SafeNet Data Protection (https://safenet.gemalto.com/data-protection/)

Whitepaper: Own and Manage Your Encryption Keys (https://safenet.gemalto.com/resource/ResourceRequest.aspx?rid=34359740064&resourcelang=1033)

Encrypt Everything (https://safenet.gemalto.com/protect-sensitive-data-enterprise-encryption/)

1 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security (http://www.gemalto.com/companyinfo/digital-security), with 2016 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com/), or follow @gemalto (http://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts:

Philippe Benitez

Americas

+1 512 257 3869

philippe.benitez@gemalto.com (mailto:philippe.benitez@gemalto.com) Kristel Teyras

Europe Middle East & Africa

+33 1 55 01 57 89

kristel.teyras@gemalto.com (mailto:kristel.teyras@gemalto.com) Shintaro Suzuki

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 8266

shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com (mailto:shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com)





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2118306/806666.pdf)

Data Protection (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2118306/806667.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

