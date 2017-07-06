Focus on generating antibodies and demonstrating pre-clinical activity against a novel T-cell immune-checkpoint

Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has been awarded a 'Programm für Innovation' ("PROFI") grant for a period of two years from the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank ("IFB Hamburg"), the central development institution of the Free and Hanseatic city of Hamburg, to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies directed against novel immune-checkpoints on T-cells to improve future cancer treatments.

Immuno-oncology has emerged as a particularly promising field to create superior and potentially curative treatment options for many cancer patients. Over the recent years, Evotec's fully integrated drug discovery and development infrastructure has been adapted to facilitate high-throughput functional screening of monoclonal antibody candidates in complex biological assays. This grant will fund a programme focused on demonstrating pre-clinical activity for at least one first-in-class antibody against novel immune-checkpoints active against patient-derived tumour cells, a hallmark of current immuno-oncological approaches.

This EVT Innovate-anchored programme is designed to utilise synergies between Evotec's infrastructure for the identification of novel therapeutic antibodies and Evotec's collaboration partner, the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf ("UKE"), for the long-term understanding of immunological mechanisms, antibody-based cancer therapies and oncological screening.

The grant funding has been awarded under the IFB's 'Programm für Innovation'. The 'Programm für Innovation' was created to fund Hamburg-based R&D projects delivering novel or significantly improved products, processes or services across different disciplines. The grant will fund R&D work at Evotec and the UKE for a period of two-years. Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very pleased that the IFB Hamburg has chosen to support Evotec's antibody based immuno-oncology approach. IFB's support will accelerate UKE's and Evotec's combined efforts to discover and develop new treatment options for cancer patients in a very exciting and promising field."

Benjamin Fischer, Program Advisor Innovation of IFB Hamburg, said: "We are very proud to promote such an innovative and important life sciences project with grants of the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. We are particularly pleased that our financial support will enable both partners Evotec and UKE in transferring and strengthening important know-how in developing an innovative antibody-based cancer therapy. We expect this R&D funding to help the Hamburg location to achieve major importance within the field of life sciences and innovation.

ABOUT HAMBURGISCHE INVESTITIONS- UND FÖRDERBANK (IFB Hamburg)

IFB Hamburg operates as a promotional bank, supporting the Senate of the Free and Hanseatic city of Hamburg in fulfilling its public services. We promote activities in the sectors of housing, economy, innovation, environment and energy with loans, grants and advice. The Free and Hanseatic city of Hamburg is a 100 shareholder. Besides innovative research and development projects, innovative start-up companies are also promoted. For additional information please visit www.ifbhh.de.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222 E-mail: info@evotec.com Internet: www.evotec.com ISIN: DE0005664809 WKN: 566480 Indices: TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705006167/en/

Contacts:

Evotec AG:

Gabriele Hansen, +49.(0)40.56081-255

gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

VP Corporate Communications Investor Relations