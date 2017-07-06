

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.4903 against the euro and 86.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4928 and 86.11, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7611, 1.0454 and 0.9865 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7602, 1.0429 and 0.9851, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi and 1.00 against the loonie.



