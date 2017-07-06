RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec's half year sales rises 19 percent

Zwolle - 06th July 2017

Maintained high book-to-bill ratio well above one

High economic growth rates in Supply Chain Management and Test Engineering

Automotive top-selling sector with 35 percent increase over first half last year

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, increased its half year sales by 19 percent year-on-year due to its good order situation at a maintained high book-to-bill ratio well above one. Especially the areas Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Test Engineering registered high economic growth rates.

Within the markets, RoodMicrotec scored especially in the Automotive sector with an economic growth of 35 percent year over year and 15 percent growth in the Industrial sector.

Furthermore, RoodMicrotec has taken two of currently six major SCM projects within the Automotive and Healthcare sector into the production phase over the last few months. The client of the Healthcare SCM project has significantly expanded the expected production cycle from five to now 15 years.

"I'm very pleased with the 19 percent sales growth rate in the first half year which moves us strongly towards our goal of reaching the cross over point where a positive quarterly net profit is reached this year. The figures prove, that we have a good reputation with established as well as new clients. The high economic growth in SCM and Test Engineering confirms our strategy and service portfolio," said RoodMicrotec CEO Martin Sallenhag.

Sales by business unit in the first half of 2017 compared to first half of 2016

(x € 1,000) HY1 2017 HY1 2016 Change Test Operations 1,767 1,702 +4% Supply Chain Management 1,162 926 +25% Failure & Technology Analysis 891 751 +19% Test Engineering 435 230 +89% Qualification & Reliability Investigation 1,577 1,310 +20% TOTAL 5,832 4,919 +19%

Outlook for 2017

As a result of the new arrangements and contracts announced in 2016, RoodMicrotec expects that turnover will increase substantially in coming years. The company projects that its turnover will be approximately 75 percent higher by 2020, compared with the total turnover of around EUR 10 million in 2015. With a number of new projects ramping up for production during the second half of 2017, RoodMicrotec foresees an increase in revenue and improved results compared with 2016. In 2017, the company is expected to come to the cross over point where a positive quarterly net profit is reached.

The Interim Report will be released earlier this year. It will be published on 3rd August 2017 together with the conference call for press and analysts.

Financial agenda

03 August 2017 Publication interim report 2017 03 August 2017 Conference call for press and analysts 11 January 2018 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2017 08 March 2018 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2017 08 March 2018 Conference call for press and analysts 28 March 2018 Publication annual report 2017 17 May 2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders 18 May 2018 Annual bondholders meeting 05 July 2018 Publication sales figures first half 2018 02 August 2018 Publication interim report 2018 02 August 2018 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

RoodMicrotec Sales 1st half 2017_E (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2118441/806722.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via Globenewswire

