Ariadne Capital's 7th Annual 'Follow the Entrepreneur Investor Summit' Moves to Malta

Two-Day Summit Hosts 400 Investors in Malta to Showcase Investment Opportunities

ST JULIANS, Malta, July 6,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariadne Capital,an investment firm focused on building Ecosystem Economics-based firms,will be bringing their 7th Annual Follow The Entrepreneur Summit to Malta for the first time. The two-day summit on July 10th and 11th will gather leading entrepreneurs and investors across Europe to frame the investment opportunities of the next decade.

"After six successful years of hosting our flagship event in the UK, bringing our Summit to Malta this year was a natural choice," said Julie Meyer, Founder and CEO of Ariadne Capital. "Having joined the EU in 2004, Malta has become the financial capital of the second largest GDP zone, not to mention a financial services challenger with smart tax incentives and a remarkable testbed for new digital applications inside of the relatively small country infrastructure."

The Prime Minister of Malta, Dr. Joseph Muscat, will be keynoting the event with a discussion on the Future of the EU, The Mediterranean and Malta. Entrepreneurs and investors who will be speaking about the future of various ecosystems include:

Joe Portelli - Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange

Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange Andreas Wil Gerdes- Founder of Orange Germany, iWorldGroup

Founder of Orange Germany, iWorldGroup John Porter - Founder of Verifone, Chairman of AML Analytics, and Board Director of Ariadne Capital Group Limited

- Founder of Verifone, Chairman of AML Analytics, and Board Director of Ariadne Capital Group Limited Phil O'Donovan - Co-Founder of Cambridge Silicon Radio

- Co-Founder of Cambridge Silicon Radio George Coelho - Founder of Intel Capital, Chairman of Octo Telematics, and Former MD and Head of VC at Good Energies

- Founder of Intel Capital, Chairman of Octo Telematics, and Former MD and Head of VC at Good Energies Harald Roesch -CEO of Melita

-CEO of Melita Mark Blandford -Founder of Sportingbet

-Founder of Sportingbet Candace Johnson - Founder of SES Astra and President of the European Business Angels Network

- Founder of SES Astra and President of the European Business Angels Network Dr. Karl Strobl - Former Deutsche Bank MD of Asset Management, Global Head of Retirement Solutions, Chairman of the ECO2 Investment Platform

- Former Deutsche Bank MD of Asset Management, Global Head of Retirement Solutions, Chairman of the ECO2 Investment Platform Andre Stark , BMW Ventures - Head of a Major Corporate Venturing Initiative

- Head of a Major Corporate Venturing Initiative Boris Pilochowski - CEO of Karhoo, a GDS system for the taxi industry, and formerly a Goldman Sachs partner

- CEO of Karhoo, a GDS system for the taxi industry, and formerly a Goldman Sachs partner Mark Weingard - Founder of Iniala, Major Investor in Malta

With 508 million consumers, Europe is one of the largest markets in the world. However, its massive capital reserves do not benefit its wealth creators and problem solvers - its entrepreneurs. To encourage growth for future entrepreneurs, Ariadne Capital has launched its ECO2 Investment Platform, a multi-manager platform that combines the needs of large asset allocators with the opportunities pursued by venture capital firms.

"Don't follow the money but follow the entrepreneur," says Meyer. "Capital follows ideas - it always has and always will. We believe that entrepreneurs are focused on the future, as society's problem solvers and wealth creators, and are willing to live abnormal lives to build the ecosystems of tomorrow from which all of society benefits."

Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit will showcase the ECO2 Investment Platform - the Portfolio Managers who are plugging in, the Ecosystem Economics® Investment Strategy and the Entrepreneur Country executive team who will be working with the portfolio companies of all of the funds.

The Summit is on the record and open to the press.

About Ariadne Capital

Ariadne Capital was founded in 2000 by 62 leading entrepreneurs who pioneered the 'Entrepreneurs Backing Entrepreneurs' model in Europe. They have completed more than £875 m of transactions and investments since then. The entrepreneurs manage the Ariadne Capital Entrepreneurs Fund and the ECO2 Investment Platform, powered by the asset management firm that Ariadne acquired in Malta in 2016.The firm founded Entrepreneur Country and developed Ecosystem Economics® for which Julie Meyer was given an honorary doctorate at Warwick University in the United Kingdom.

John Porter, Mark Schneider and Mike Alfant are Board Directors of Ariadne Capital Group Limited in Malta, and Amit Pau, former Group MD of Vodafone, is MD of Ariadne Capital and Partner in Ariadne Investments.Ariadne has offices in Malta and London.

More information at:

www.ariadnecapital.com

www.follow-the-entrepreneur.com

www.entrepreneurcountryglobal.com

