Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

WITHDRAWAL/ LIFTING OF CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcements released by Meikles

Limited ("Meikles") on 8 March 2017, 7 April 2017, 5 May 2017 and 2 June 2017. In these announcements the Directors of Meikles advised shareholders that discussions relating to a possible offer to shareholders of Meikles by Albwardy

Investment ("Albwardy") remain ongoing. Albwardy has informed Meikles that it is withdrawing its interest in acquiring a majority stake in the Company.

Accordingly, shareholders are being advised that the caution that was placed on trading in the Company's shares has now been lifted.

Thabani Mpofu

Company Secretary

6 July 2017