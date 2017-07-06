Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

PR Newswire
London, July 5
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
WITHDRAWAL/ LIFTING OF CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcements released by Meikles
Limited ("Meikles") on 8 March 2017, 7 April 2017, 5 May 2017 and 2 June 2017. In these announcements the Directors of Meikles advised shareholders that discussions relating to a possible offer to shareholders of Meikles by Albwardy
Investment ("Albwardy") remain ongoing. Albwardy has informed Meikles that it is withdrawing its interest in acquiring a majority stake in the Company.
Accordingly, shareholders are being advised that the caution that was placed on trading in the Company's shares has now been lifted.
Thabani Mpofu
Company Secretary
6 July 2017