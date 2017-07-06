UAE Competes With 11 Countries in Bid for Category B membership in IMO's Executive Council

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Al Nuaimi: "Our advanced infrastructure gives us competitive edge on the global maritime map"

The UAE has completed preparations for its candidacy to become a member of the Executive Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)-gearing up for the competition in Category B along with 11 leading countries such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Brazil, Argentina, France and Australia. The decision to run for the second category falls in line with the UAE's role as a major player in the international maritime sector, backed by its leading position on ports management.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Balheif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, said that the UAE has strong competitive advantages to compete with the developed countries in the marine industry, pointing out that advanced infrastructure is at the forefront of the factors that make the country a strong competitor. Al Nuaimi also noted that the UAE leads the sector among the Arab countries--ranking within the top three worldwide in the quality of ports and sixth in international port infrastructure in the World Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum for 2016.

The Minister added, "The UAE has built itself a position within the maritime transport sector, based on its plans to develop world-class seaports and berths, and to ensure the operation, maintenance and construction of vessels, dry basins, finance and insurance in line with the highest global safety standards. In line with this, it comes as no surprise for the UAE to become a member of the search process of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). With the completion of the file, mechanisms and procedures required, the UAE today strongly enters the bid for membership in Category B, with the determination to continue in supporting the Organization's efforts to develop, and implement the provisions of maritime transport policy in line with the requirements of the 21st century."

A team has been set up to support the nomination of the UAE to the IMO Executive Council. The members are scheduled to be elected at the 30th Ordinary General Meeting between 24 November and 5 December.

