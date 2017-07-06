Metso Corporation: Metso to publish its Half-year Review for January-June 2017 on Friday, July 21, 2017



Metso to publish its Half-year Review for January-June 2017 on Friday, July 21, 2017

Metso Corporation, press release, July 6, 2017 at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Metso Corporation's January-June Half-year Review 2017 will be published on Friday, July 21, 2017 at about 9:00 a.m. EEST. The Half-Year Review will also be available at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports).

Metso will arrange a results audiocast on the day at 1:00 p.m. EEST which is also viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports). A simultaneous conference call will be arranged which allows participants to ask questions. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available at the earliest after the event has finished.

Conference call details

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the scheduled time on:

United States: +1 719 457 1036

other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9105

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 4874171.

Metso will not arrange a separate event at its headquarters for investors, analysts or media.

Metso Corporation

Juha Rouhiainen

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 484 3253

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.



www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information, please contact:

Tanja Mäkinen, Investor Relations Coordinator, Metso Corporation, tel: +358 20 484 3117





