KONE OYJ: KONE acquires Alois Kasper GmbH in Germany

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has acquired Alois Kasper GmbH, a German company specializing in elevator installation, maintenance and modernization services.

"We are very much looking forward to serving our new customers in Germany through this acquisition which will strengthen our presence in the Saarland and Frankfurt regions", says Thomas Hinnerskov, KONE Executive Vice President for Central and North Europe.

Based in Nonnweiler, Southwestern Germany, Alois Kasper GmbH has over 1,100 elevators in service. The company was founded in 1945 and it currently employs approximately 80 people.

