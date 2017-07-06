

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 127.99 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 128.54.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 146.05 and 117.01 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.46 and 117.47, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 112.89 and 87.03 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.25 and 87.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 125.00 against the euro, 143.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the franc, 111.00 against the greenback and 85.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX