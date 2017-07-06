

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 3-day high of 0.8757 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8776.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.2947 and 1.2497 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2931 and 1.2467, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 1.26 against the franc.



