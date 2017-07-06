

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a steady note on Thursday as oil prices recovered some ground in Asian deals and investors looked ahead to the outcome of this week's G20 summit and Friday's U.S. jobs report.



Asian shares are broadly lower after oil prices tumbled around 4 percent overnight and the June FOMC minutes reiterated investor views that global central banks are turning more hawkish.



The dollar index eased back slightly after hitting a one-week high as minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting indicated that officials were determined to continue raise interest rates even with muted inflation levels, but remained divided over when to start reducing the Fed's securities portfolio.



Meanwhile, the United States has threatened to take military action against North Korea, but added it prefers global diplomatic action against Pyongyang to stop the country's nuclear missile program.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea's actions were 'quickly closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution'.



In economic releases, the European Central Bank will release the latest monetary meeting accounts later in the day. German factory orders figures are also slated for release, with economists expecting orders to grow 1.9 percent sequentially in May, reversing a 2.1 percent fall in April.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as technology stocks rebounded from three days of losses and oil prices suffered their largest drop in a month on news of rising OPEC supplies and a stronger dollar.



The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent while the Dow edged down marginally.



European markets ended a choppy session modestly higher on Wednesday, shrugging off geopolitical worries and the selloff in oil prices.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent, while the German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX