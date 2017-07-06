

July 6, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and the UK Listing Authority for a total of 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each fully paid (the 'Shares') to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The Shares are to be reserved under a block listing pursuant to the Shire Portfolio Share Plan, the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 and the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan. When issued, the Shares will rank equally with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary



