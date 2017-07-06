

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported that its Group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks ended 24 June 2017 was 10% ahead of the same period last year at constant currency and 20% ahead at actual exchange rates.



The Group said its results in the third quarter were strong with revenue growth of 13% at constant currency and 20% at actual exchange rates. The underlying operating performance of the group during the third quarter was ahead of its forecast as a result of a stronger profit delivery from Primark which has marginally improved group outlook for the full year. The Group continues to expect to report good growth in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the group.



