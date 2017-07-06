

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) Thursday reported that its passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of June were up 11.3 percent to 7.72 million from last year's 6.94 million.



Load Factor for the month was 94.8 percent, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from last year's 94.1 percent.



For the rolling 12 months ending June 2017, passengers were up 8.7% to 78.11 million. Load Factor for the period was 92.1 percent, up 0.5 percentage points from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX