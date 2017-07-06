InDex Pharmaceuticals Gets New Patent Granted in Europe

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the European Patent Office. The patent provides additional protection for the use of cobitolimod for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

The patent, entitled Compounds and methods for reducing the recruitment and/or migration of polymorphonuclear cells (patent number 2806028), was filed in 2009 and will provide an exclusivity period until October 2029, with the possibility of up to 5 years term extension after market approval.

"We are pleased that the European Patent Office continues to recognize the innovative nature of cobitolimod for treatment of inflammatory diseases," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "This patent, along with the previously granted patents and patent applications, is part of our strategy to establish a broad and strong portfolio of intellectual property rights to protect our commercially important discoveries."

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a new type of drug that can help patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis back to a normal life. It is a so-called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis, with a very favorable safety profile. Data from four placebo-controlled clinical trials indicate that cobitolimod has statistically significant effects on those endpoints that are most relevant in this disease, both from a regulatory and clinical perspective. These endpoints include the key clinical symptoms such as blood in stool, number of stools, and mucosal healing, respectively. Cobitolimod is also known as Kappaproct® and DIMS0150.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

Publication

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 CET on July 6, 2017.

