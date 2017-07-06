

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders recovered on foreign demand in May, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 2.2 percent fall in the previous month. However, the pace of growth was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.



Excluding major orders, new orders declined 0.3 percent from the previous month.



Domestic orders fell 1.9 percent from April, while foreign orders grew 3.1 percent. Orders from the euro area climbed 1.7 percent and orders from other countries advanced 4 percent.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover slid 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, following a 1.3 percent rise in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX