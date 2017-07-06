Exchange rates for significant currencies in Betsson AB's financial reports are found below. The exchange rates have no material impact on the Group's operations, but affects the reported results when translated into the reporting currency SEK.



Balance sheet rates to SEK



30 June 2016 30 June 2017 YoY Delta ------------------------------------------ EUR 9.4164 9.6734 2.7% ------------------------------------------ NOK 1.0081 1.0099 0.2% ------------------------------------------ GBP 11.3917 11.0144 -3.3% ------------------------------------------ GEL 3.655 3.5714 -2.3% ------------------------------------------ TRY 2.9257 2.3989 -18.0% ------------------------------------------



Income statement average year-to-date to SEK



YTD 30 June 2016 YTD 30 June 2017 YoY Delta -------------------------------------------------- EUR 9.2992 9.5923 3.2% -------------------------------------------------- NOK 0.987 1.0459 6.0% -------------------------------------------------- GBP 11.9403 11.1482 -6.6% -------------------------------------------------- GEL 3.5865 3.5399 -1.3% -------------------------------------------------- TRY 2.852 2.4357 -14.6% --------------------------------------------------



