

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) said that Trading in the first half has been in-line with its expectations. The company continues to expect to deliver completion volumes for the full year 10% to 15% below the 2016 level.



In the first half the company delivered 1,512 (2016: 1,601) completions of which 1,140 (2016: 1,212) were private units.



The Group's sales rate of 0.48 (2016: 0.62) net private reservations per site per week in the half is in-line with our 2017 production plans and reflects a controlled sales release across a number of our developments and our priority focus on customer service.



