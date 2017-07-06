

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter like-for-like net revenue would be down 2 percent. Adjusted for the recent cyber-attack and the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax or GST in India, second-quarter net revenue would be flat.



RB noted that further to the cyber-attack which occurred on June 27, the company has made good progress in getting key applications and systems back on track so it can start trading normally with all customers and partners. Mead Johnson's systems have not been impacted by the attack.



'However, the attack did disrupt the company's ability to manufacture and distribute products to customers in multiple markets across the RB Group. Consequently, we were unable to ship and invoice some orders to customers prior to the close of the quarter. Some of our factories are currently still not operating normally but plans are in place to return to full operation,' the company said in its statement.



The company also noted that, to a lesser extent, the implementation of the new GST in India resulted in reduced orders from some customers during June.



For the full year, the company now expects like-for-like net revenue growth of around 2%, lower than previous estimate of 3%. Operating margin continues to make satisfactory progress.



