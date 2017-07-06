

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Ltd (3IN.L) issued a performance update related to the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017. Portfolio income totalled 20.8 million pounds in the period, against 13.1 million pounds in the same period last year. Non-income cash received in the period reached 17.7 million pounds, compared with 7.6 million pounds in the same period last year. In total, portfolio income and non-income cash to support the dividend was 38.5 million pounds.



The company will pay the final dividend for fiscal 2017 of 3.775 pence per share on 10 July 2017. Richard Laing, Chairman of 3i Infrastructure, said: 'We are on track to deliver our FY18 target dividend of 7.85 pence per share.'



