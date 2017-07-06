

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc. (GPOR.L), in its trading update for the quarter to 30 June 2017, said that 20 new lettings (94,500 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 6.0 million pounds, including 1.2 million pounds pre-letting at 84/86 Great Portland Street, W1; 2.3% ahead of March 2017 ERV.



Ten rent reviews settled securing 3.8 million pounds per annum; 62% above previous passing rent, 3.4% ahead of ERV; remaining reversionary potential of 17.6%.



Group consolidated net debt reduced to 485.3 million pounds at 30 June 2017, down from 502.8 million pounds at 31 March 2017 as deferred proceeds from property disposals more than offset the payment of the 110 million pounds special dividend, acquisition in Whitechapel and capital expenditure on our committed schemes of 15.9 million pounds.



At 30 June 2017, the Group, including its joint ventures, had cash and undrawn committed credit facilities of 440.5 million pounds.



Pro forma for the receipt of remaining net deferred consideration on property sales, the Group's loan-to-property value was 14.1%, with cash and undrawn committed credit facilities of 552.9 million pounds.



The company expects to release 2017/2018 interim results on Wednesday 15 November 2017.



