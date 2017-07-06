CH2M joint venture recognised by peers for excellence in innovation

LONDON, July 6,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint venture A-one+, consisting of CH2M, Costain and Colas has won an innovation award for its contributions delivering social, economic and environmental sustainability benefits in transportation. Industry representatives gathered at the 12th annual Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation Awards ceremony in London on 15 June, 2017 to recognise best practices from across the sector.

A-one+ won the prestigious CIHT/Ringway Innovation Award, in partnership with Urbis Schréder and Highways England for the LED Sculp Gantry Lighting. Originally designed for use in architectural ornamental lighting, A-one+ worked in collaboration with lighting specialist Urbis Schréder to adapt the technology to work for overhead sign gantries on the strategic road network across the M18, M180 and M621 motorways in Yorkshire and Humberside.

The scope replaced the conventional gantry lighting with the newly developed lighting to provide bright, effective illumination to highway road signs, low maintenance and long life durability, a national first. A-one+ delivered a series of projects to renew lighting on 24 overhead sign gantries for Highways England.

"The innovation shown by the team behind this entry in showing a reduction in whole life cost efficiencies was clearly demonstrated and we congratulate them for providing such a good example of best practice to the industry," said CIHT Chief Executive Sue Percy.

The benefits the LED Sculp innovation have delivered include:

£889,600 of whole life cost efficiency savings.

70-percent reduction in annual energy consumption.

£10,000 annual energy efficiency savings.

40.8 tonnes annual carbon reduction.

Better quality product for customers.

Reduced working at height for maintenance operatives.

Reduced maintenance visits and network occupancy.

This is a true example of taking innovation from another industry, modifying it for the highways sector, and improving value by locking in safety, customer, cost efficiencies and environment benefits.

Judges' Comments:

"The judges were very impressed by the new use of this innovative technology and its application to the highway environment. A great example of adapting a product solution to create a transformative impact on road user safety, ease of operational installation and maintenance, environmental sustainability and cost. The simplicity of the solution, its transferable potential and considerable impact, persuaded the judges of it representing an excellent example of innovation excellence, striking impact and long-term societal benefit."

A-one+ has already been recognised in 2017 for safety, health and wellbeing for the Barrier Master product and managing down costs and improving value for the Sculp LED gantry lighting solution, as part of the Highways England Supplier Recognition Scheme.

