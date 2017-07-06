07.07 is 7 Wonders Day: Celebrating Heritage, Humanity and Participation

ZURICH, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To celebrate the Official Declaration of the New 7 Wonders of the World on 07.07.07, a new international day has been declared. "On 7 July (07.07) this year, and every year, the world shall celebrate 7 Wonders Day," says Bernard Weber, New7Wonders Founder.

After more than 100 million votes had been cast, the New7Wonders were officially declared on 07.07.07 in Lisbon, Portugal. They were announced in geographical order:

• The Great Wall

• The Taj Mahal

• Petra

• The Colosseum

• Chichén Itzá

• Cristo Redentor

• Machu Picchu

The canon of 7 was expanded by the election of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in 2011 and the New7Wonders Cities in 2014, with the casting of an additional 550 million votes.

"New7Wonders has so far generated more than US$5 billion worth of economic, tourism and national promotional value for locations participating in its campaigns," says Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders. In the ten years since 07.07.07, people's lives around the world continue to be directly enriched, he says: "This is a major, global-scale proof of a concept based on mass virtual online dynamics creating concrete economic outcomes."

To honour 7 Wonders Day, a set of posters and videos portraying the Wonders has been made available to download at 7wondersday.com

7 Symbols of Peace: The next New7Wonders campaign

Starting 21 September, World Peace Day, people from all continents, cultures, tribes and arts are invited to submit their suggestions via mobile device. The goal is to elect the 7 most popular symbols that best identify peace.

"The more we play together, the less time we have to fight each other," says Bernard Weber, initiator of the 7 Symbols of Peace campaign. Visit: www.new7wonders.com

