SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Carbon Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: CABN), focused on developing breakthrough technologies based on graphene, the new miracle material, today announced that Gerard F. "Jerry" Hug has joined the Company as its new CEO. Mr. Hug's primary focus will be on the Company's growth-by-acquisition strategy to extend its presence in the expected $23.1 billion cloud analytics market.

Mr. Hug served as the Chief Executive Officer of SITO Mobile, Ltd. from November 2014 to February 2017, where he architected and executed the successful transformation of the company from an SMS aggregator to an industry leader in Location-Based Mobile Advertising. Mr. Hug joined SITO in 2011 as its Director of Corporate Development, was then promoted to Executive Vice President in March 2013, then Interim CEO in August 2014.

"We are very excited to have Jerry serve in this capacity," said Bill Beifuss, the Company's president. "Our plan is to grow by acquiring cloud-based data collection and analytics services providers. Jerry brings the necessary skills and experience to put us solidly in this segment of the IT services market."

Mr. Hug commented, "The cloud-based data collection and analytics market represents an enormous opportunity for Carbon Sciences. At this time, the demand for these solutions is much greater than supply. Collection of data and the analysis of that data have become absolutely critical processes for business decision-making. The prospect for growth appears to be substantial."

Carbon Sciences will continue to work with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) to develop a new graphene-based optical modulator, a critical fiber optics component needed to help unclog the existing bottlenecks and enable ultrafast communication in data centers for Cloud computing. The company believes that new materials, such as graphene, must be explored and used to significantly increase the speed of data movement in the Cloud. This will unleash a global era of high-resolution video on demand, high fidelity music streaming, high volume e-commerce and many more Cloud-based services.

UCSB is considered to be a global leader in bioengineering, chemical and computational engineering, materials science, nanotechnology and physics. UCSB boasts six Nobel Laureates on its faculty, (five in sciences and engineering) and one winner of the prestigious Millennium Technology Prize. UCSB remains among the top 10 universities worldwide for research impact, as listed by the 2016 Leiden Rankings and is ranked No. 1 among public institutions in the U.S. in terms of scientific research impact.

