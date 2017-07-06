

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday, after data showed that Australia's trade balance rose more than expected in May.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$2.471 billion in May. That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of A$1.10 billion following the downwardly revised A$90 million surplus in April.



Exports were up 9.0 percent on month to A$32.781 billion, while imports added 1.0 percent to A$30.310 billion.



Wednesday, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Australian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it held steady against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to 1.4903 against the euro and 86.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4928 and 86.11, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7611, 1.0454 and 0.9865 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7602, 1.0429 and 0.9851, respectively. The aussie may test resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi and 1.00 against the loonie.



