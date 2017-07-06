Peanut and Tree Nut Allergy Alert for the UK

EMERYVILLE, Calif, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Voluntary Recall of CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint Flavour

Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall in the UK of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Chocolate Mint flavour bars due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. Clif Bar & Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts. People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and allergies to these specific tree nuts not to consume these bars.

Individuals who are not allergic to peanuts or these specific tree nuts may safely consume the product.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online in the UK.

There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

The voluntary recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found below.

Lot Code Lot Code Description Unit UPC Box UPC Case UPC FROM TO CLIF Builder's Chocolate Mint 12CT 7-22252-60144-5 7-22252-60044-8 00722252-60244-2 05APR16M3 23APR18M3

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavours or 'Best By' date codes are affected.

The company is asking consumers to return theproduct to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information please visit http://www.clifbar.co.uk.

Clif Bar & Company cares deeply about the health and safety of consumers. We apologize for this inconvenience.