Citycon to Publish Half-yearly Report on Thursday 13 July Approx. at 9 am EET

Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2017 on Thursday, 13 July approximately at 9 am Helsinki time (Helsinki time is EET, which is CET +1). The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am Helsinki time. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:https://citycon.videosync.fi/h1-2017.

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44-203-194-0552

Participants from the US +1-855-716-1597

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

For further information, please contact:

Henrica Ginström

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358-50-554-4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com.

