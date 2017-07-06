sprite-preloader
Citycon to Publish Half-yearly Report on Thursday 13 July Approx. at 9 am EET

HELSINKI, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon OyjInvestor News6 July 2017 at 10.00 hrs

Citycon will publish its Half-Yearly Report for 1 January - 30 June 2017 on Thursday, 13 July approximately at 9 am Helsinki time (Helsinki time is EET, which is CET +1). The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will begin one hour later at 10 am Helsinki time. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website:https://citycon.videosync.fi/h1-2017.

Conference call numbers are:
Participants from Europe +44-203-194-0552
Participants from the US +1-855-716-1597

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

For further information, please contact:

Henrica Ginström
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358-50-554-4296
henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-half-yearly-report-on-thursday-13-july-approx--at-9-am-eet,c2303027

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/newsroom-thumbnail-q22017,c2178886

Newsroom Thumbnail Q22017


© 2017 PR Newswire