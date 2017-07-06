

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has approved a label update for Cosentyx or secukinumab, the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.



The label update includes 52 week data from the CLEAR study demonstrating the long-term superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara(ustekinumab) in psoriasis.



The updated label also includes use of Cosentyx to treat moderate-to-severe scalp psoriasis - one of the most difficult-to-treat forms of psoriasis, which affects approximately 60 million people worldwide.



The updated label is based on the proven efficacy and consistent safety profile of Cosentyx.



The addition of the CLEAR study data in the European product label reflects the benefit of Cosentyx for people living with this chronic and often distressing condition. The 52 week data show that Cosentyx is superior to Stelara in delivering long-lasting clear or almost clear skin over one year of treatment in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.



Cosentyx remained consistently superior to Stelara in achieving and sustaining a PASI 90 response (76% versus 61%) and significantly better in achieving a PASI 100 (clear skin) response (46% versus 36%) at Week 52.



