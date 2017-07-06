

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Swiss consumer price figures are due for June. Economists expect inflation to ease to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen, it fell against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0958 against the euro, 1.2490 against the pound, 0.9652 against the U.S. dollar and 117.35 against the yen.



