Natterbox today announced the addition of Singapore and Hong Kong to its global datacentre network and a new 24x7 support APAC operation in Sydney this is the organisations second international support centre.

Company growth has accelerated following the launch of Advanced Voice Services (AVS) the world's first global phone system and contact centre 100% native in Salesforce.

Neil Hammerton, Natterbox Co-founder and CEO comments, "We made the decision to fully commit to AVS and so far the take up has been extremely encouraging with all new deployments of AVS 100% native in Salesforce."

New Singapore and Hong Kong Datacentres

Natterbox's global network of data centres ensures quality of service for calls, as well as enhanced reliability and reduced complexity.

Hammerton adds, "Most competitors in cloud phone and virtual contact centres operate from a single datacentre and often subcontract the telephony infrastructure to third parties. Natterbox's strategy removes the complexity involved in operating a single instance business phone system and contact centre across multiple continents. At Natterbox we are in complete control of our entire technology stack and supply chain, which means we offer exceptional quality of service and single point entry for support."

24 x 7 Support Capability

To meet increasing demand to provide 24x7 support for a growing global customer base, Natterbox has established APAC operations based in Sydney.

Hammerton comments, "Natterbox clients are already using our technology to provide 24x7 support to their customers, so it's a natural progression for us to do the same utilise our leading technology and invest in additional sales centre staff to in provide 24x7 support capability. Our agents use Natterbox CTI to put contact records in Salesforce, this saves time and ensures delivery of a personalised service."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Advanced Voice Services (AVS) is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EpmWMUAZ

About Natterbox

Natterbox launched in 2010 to solve business telephony issues and bring voice into the digitised customer experience through a global cloud PBX service that captures and integrates voice into customer processes and Salesforce® systems. Over 450 organisations globally rely on Natterbox to set new standards in customer experience including Groupon, Kimberly Clarke, Rakuten, Legal General.

