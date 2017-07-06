

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent year-over-year in May, much faster than the 2.5 percent rise in April. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 4.7 percent.



The measure has been rising since November last year.



Without adjustment, industrial production expanded 8.8 percent in May from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX