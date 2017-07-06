Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-June 2017 half year financial report to be published on Thursday, 20 July 2017





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 JULY 2017 AT 10.30 AM (EEST)Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-June 2017 half year financial report on Thursday, 20 July 2017 approximately at noon EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 1.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 12.30 p.m. EEST.The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/6252467:FI: +358 9 7479 0361SE: +46 8 5033 6574UK: +44 330 336 9105US: +1 719-325-2202The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com