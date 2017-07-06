

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro came off from its early lows against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The euro reversed from its early lows of 1.1330 against the greenback and 1.0937 against the franc, rising to 1.1357 and 1.0959, respectively.



The euro recovered to 0.8775 against the pound and 128.64 against the yen, from its previous 3-day lows of 0.8757 and 128.00, respectively.



The euro bounced off to 1.4724 against the loonie, 1.4943 against the aussie and 1.5596 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.4691, 1.4903 and 1.5556, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.15 against the greenback, 130.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound, 1.52 against the aussie, 1.58 against the kiwi and 1.49 against the loonie.



At 3.30 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to publish Germany's construction PMI data for June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX