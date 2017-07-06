Correction refers to EUSIPA. Correct information is marked in bold in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 48 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB with effect from 2017-07-06. The instruments will be listed on STO Exchange Traded Notes.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637510