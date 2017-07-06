BearingPoint integrates its fully-owned subsidiary Infonova, including the Infonova R6 Digital Ecosystem Management platform, into the BearingPoint brand

BearingPoint, one of Europe's leading management and technology consultancies, announced today that it has rebranded its fully-owned subsidiary Infonova for more synergies and broader international market access. Infonova is an information technology company based in Austria. It provides technology and business solutions and services to Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and other industry verticals for business transformation in the new Digital Economy.

"Rebranding Infonova into BearingPoint allows us to concentrate on one brand instead of two. It also creates a tighter BearingPoint family for better communication and faster development of new offerings," said Jürgen Lux, Global Leader Solutions at BearingPoint. "The rebranding strengthens our strategic positioning of combining Consulting, Solutions and Ventures with innovative approaches, and it gives us a boost in reaching our 2020 goal of one billion euros in revenue."

Market-leading solutions and award-winning business model

The Infonova brand's entire solution portfolio has been fully integrated into the Solutions unit of BearingPoint, including the award-winning Infonova R6 software, to further drive its Digital Ecosystem Management (DEM) offering and sharpen its brand profile. The market-leading DEM solution serves both traditional telecoms and the rapidly expanding cross-industry market for digital services. It leverages platform-based business models and empowers clients to manage and monetize their digital opportunities by creating and managing vibrant ecosystems of existing and new consumers, producers and innovators.

Another landmark is the integration of Infonova's Agile Software Engineering operations as a firm-wide technology offering allowing for an extended market reach while complementing the firm's global offering. Agile Software Engineering builds on leveraging solid experience in agile digital transformation and end-to-end delivery of complex digital solutions to enterprise clients in various industries.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

