Imagineer Technology Group, a leading provider of robust technology solutions for investment management firms, announces its further expansion and investment in Europe with the hiring of seasoned industry professional Rob Shakhani as Regional Manager of U.K. and Europe. In this role, Rob will be responsible for managing Imagineer's client relationships in addition to increasing their European market presence by communicating the company's history, vision, and value proposition to this market. Rob will represent Imagineer's industry leading CRM/Investor Relations and Web Reporting solutions for hedge funds and other asset managers, with the goal of expanding Imagineer's market presence and strengthen its client relationships.

Prior to joining Imagineer, Rob worked with leading financial technology providers, including Bloomberg and SuperDerivatives (Intercontinental Exchange), in various business development roles serving both buy-side and sell-side firms in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

"With Rob's expertise and experience, Imagineer can extend the highest level of service to all of our European clients and prospects," Erol Dusi, CEO and Founder of Imagineer Technology Group. "We are thrilled to have Rob on our team and we look forward to strengthen our relationships in this region."

About Imagineer

Imagineer Technology Group is a New York City-based software company focused on providing flexible and scalable solutions to asset managers and allocators. Imagineer's products help minimize the time and effort involved in technology, compliance and information infrastructure, allowing investment firms to focus on their core competency investing. A singular focus on the asset management industry coupled with our team's deep experience allows us to provide highly integrated solutions that speak directly to the daily work challenges of investment professionals and research analysts. Imagineer's configurable software solutions assist our clients in the areas of Client Relationship Management, Client Web Reporting and Fund Research Portfolio Management. For more information, please visit www.itgny.com.

