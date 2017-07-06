Laser Technologies: Innovation is Driving Their Adoption in Many Industrial Fields

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --"Since its invention in the 1960s, the laser has evolved from'solution looking for a problem' to a tool becoming indispensable in many application fields, spanning multiple industries," explains Royce Lee, Sales Director of Consumer Electronics Industry, Laser Technology, TRUMPF. And he adds: "Advances in laser technologies ranging from power scaling to ultra-short pulse technologies and cost per watt reduction has further accelerated the adoption of this technology in many areas. "

Trumpf, Coherent, Hans's Laser and more are part of the 1st Executive Forum on Laser Technologies, taking place on September 6 and 7 in Shenzhen, China, alongside the 19th China International Optoelectronic Expo 2017. Powered by Yole Developpement (Yole), CIOE and supported by EPIC, this conference features a powerful program focused on laser technologies and market trends. Agenda includes 19 presentations proposed by the laser industry leaders is now available: visit LASER FORUMto discover them.

Under a dynamic context investigated by Yole's analysts, countless technical issues, business opportunities, and emerging applications have been identified. Laser technologies are today undoubtedly present in many industries including the impressive semiconductor industry with applications focused on process manufacturing (dicing - lithography and debonding process steps). What is the status of the laser technologies today? Applications and related market segments, technology challenges, competitive landscape and more will be discussed at the1st Executive Forum on Laser Technologies. Yole, in collaboration with CIOE and EPIC developed a relevant program of presentations, Q&A and networking sessions to explore this industry.

"The 1st Executive Laser Technology Forum is a market & technology focused program," announces Eric Yang, Vice General Manager at CIOE. "Because of the leading market positioning of companies based in South China, especially involved in laser micro processing applications, both partners Yole & CIOE mutually decided to set up the Laser Forum in Shenzhen, China. This collaboration shows the growing adoption of laser technologies in numerous industries, for many applications. Laser Forum is a unique opportunity for industrial players to learn more about the technologies status and meet related experts".

"Laser applications in the semiconductor industry are quite broad and diversified", comments Amandine Pizzagalli, Technology & Market Analyst, Advanced Packaging & Semiconductor Manufacturing at Yole. Therefore, various type of laser technologies can be applied in major semiconductor processes such as welding, drilling, cutting, annealing, and debonding. The selection of the most suitable laser processing type is strongly depending on the material you want to process, the related processing parameters as well as the manufacturing process steps. "The penetration of laser technologies in each market segment is evolving independently", adds Amandine Pizzagalli from Yole. "Laser technologies growth is depending on the technology maturity and the complexity of the semiconductor manufacturing process steps as well as the status of the semiconductor market segments.

