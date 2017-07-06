NIDEC ASI: A New Expansion Market in the UK With Energy Storage, and Looking at South Africa, Australia, India

MILAN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nidec ASI, which stands for Ansaldo Sistemi Industriali - the bond with its historical roots, when the company was part of the Gruppo Ansaldo - is a multinational company with headquarters in Cinisello Balsamo (MI) and is part of the Gruppo Nidec: an Industrial Group of about 160.000 people around the world, with a turnover of more than 13 billion $, including the latest recent acquisition in February.

The managing director Giovanni Barra illustrates numbers in sharp contrast to other realities in the manufacturing sector, tracking a 2016 budget and outlining prospects for the future.

"Within this large industrial group, Nidec ASI is the industry leader in Industrial Solutions," explains Barra. "In 2016 Nidec Industrial Solutions sold around 400 million $ with products and engineering solutions for 97 countries, of which 65% in non - European countries and 35% in Europe."

The company grew by 77% on turnover compared to 2013, the year after the acquisition, and by 244% of EBIT. In 2016 growth was 45% on the previous year's turnover, of which 32% organically; and 95% on EBIT compared to 2015.

"Our plan for 2017," continues the MD. "Is a further 15% increase on Turnover and 17% on EBIT, despite the worst crisis in the history of oil & gas and steel markets, our traditional markets."

Nidec ASI aims at a multi-application strategy with broad geographical diversification, pursuing also geographic applications niches. "We have offset the collapse of oil and gas and the disappearance of the steelworks business of the new plants," comments Barra. "With diversification in energy storage on large national networks (BESS), where we are today the leading European market leader with the largest European plant in Germany, and having won over 30% of the recently awarded National Grid orders in UK. In addition, we have a growing presence in South America in the storage of energy, including photovoltaic; important applications also in India and Africa. We are also starting in North America."

Moving on to the oil & gas sector, Barra points out that Nidec ASI, "Has installed more than 1000 plants in the Arab countries, and in Russia we are working on the country's largest oil pipeline modernisation, which also includes an engine factory under development for the giant Transneft."

