CRU Hires Top ex-CF Industries Fertilizer Analyst

CRU is delighted to announce that Doug Hoadley, ex-Director of Agribusiness Analysis at CF Industries, has joined its Fertilizer business unit as the new Head of Nitrogen to further develop CRU's market-leading nitrogen Market Outlooks and Cost reports.

Doug previously worked at CRU in the 1990s. Doug is working out of CRU's London headquarters, having relocated from the US at the beginning of June 2017.

Nick Edwards, General Manager of Analysis at CRU, states "We are very pleased to have Doug Hoadley onboard. He brings with him a wealth of experience from his time at CF Industries and then previously at Mosaic. Doug's knowledge of US fertilizer markets is very important to us as we look to penetrate this key fertilizer market further through customer intimacy, primary research and transparent methodologies."

Doug Hoadley writes, "I am very happy to return to CRU after fifteen years. I have relied on CRU's fertilizer analysis during my time at Mosaic and CF Industries. I am looking forward to using my experience as an end-user of CRU's analysis to ensure that our reports meet the needs of our customers."

