New data has confirmed the effects of a second rooftop solar boom taking place around Australia - driven by falling technology costs and increasingly volatile electricity prices - with nearly one quarter of all Australian households found to have invested in solar panels.

The survey, published by Roy Morgan on Thursday, shows that on average almost one in four Australian households (23.2 per cent) own a "Home Solar Electric Panel", as at March 2017. Uptake is shown to be strongest in South Australia, at 32.8 per cent; then Queensland, at 30.2 per cent; and Western Australia, at 26.6 per cent.

The numbers are in keeping with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...