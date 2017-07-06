KUALA LUMPUR, July 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th edition of Asia's premier annual event in the field of software testing, SOFTEC Asia, will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 1 to 3 August 2017. Featuring the theme "Testing as a Service" (TaaS), SOFTEC Asia 2017 will be focusing on key services-related elements of software testing including people, process and technology.At SOFTEC Asia 2017, 16 international experts will share their experiences and impart their knowledge in various fields related to Software Quality Assurance (SQA) and software testing sessions, covering technical, management and business aspects of the subjects. Collectively, the speakers will helm over 50 keynote, concurrent and tutorial sessions over the three days.MSTB President Puan Mastura Abu Samah said TaaS is rapidly gaining popularity as a delivery model for outsourced testing services. This is in direct relation to customers' demand for faster provisioning of testing services reduced unit costs."With flexibility and scalability in pricing - pay-per-use structure, TaaS is certainly appealing. In addition, TaaS removes customers' need for capital expenditure on testing resources and thus, enable better budgeting and cost estimations," she said.According to Technavio's Global Software Testing Services Market 2014-2018 report, the Global TaaS market was valued at US$703.03 million in 2013 and was expected to reach US$2,894.05 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 32.71 percent. In comparison, the same report projected an 11.15 percent CAGR for the global software testing services over the same period.Pn. Mastura further explained that not all types of testing services can be delivered effectively through TaaS model. "Providers of TaaS must first establish their testing capability and competent testing teams as well as have the right methodology, supported by sufficient testing infrastructure for testing tools, applications and automation.""At SOFTEC Asia 2017, we will look at key elements of TaaS covering the People, Process and Technology; as well as zoom in into relevant issues related to TaaS from technology and business points of view," she concluded.SOFTEC Asia 2017 will also feature an enlarged exhibition area to cater for the growing domestic demand for software testing services. Software testing solutions providers are encouraged to showcase their capabilities and expertise by securing the available booths at the exhibition area.Conference tickets at Softec Asia 2017 are HRDF (Human Resources Development Fund) claimable.For more information and to register, please go to www.mstb.org or www.qportal.com.my and https://icubez.com/softecasia2017/. Any enquiries can be directed to: cau@mstb.orgAbout MSTBThe Malaysian Software Testing Board (MSTB) is an industry-driven national body which represents the industry's interests in software quality assurance and promotion of software testing as a profession. As an entity, MSTB is established as a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) under the Malaysian Law.MSTB is a member of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) and an exclusive partner of the International Requirements Engineering Board (IREB) in Malaysia. As a member of the ISTQB, MSTB provides the leadership and administers ISTQB accreditation process and certification in Malaysia. Similarly, the Board exclusively administers IREB certification scheme in Malaysia.MSTB is also a member of the Asian Software Quality Network (ASQN), an industry-led informal grouping led by Japan with a common objective of promotion software quality practices across the region.For more information, visit www.mstb.orgSource: MSTBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.