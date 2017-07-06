

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's inflation eased more than expected in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed only 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, following the 0.5 percent increase seen in May.



This was the weakest pace of growth seen in the current sequence of increase that started in January. Prices were expected to climb 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in June, while economists expected prices to remain flat.



In June, the Swiss National Bank retained its inflation forecast for this year at 0.3 percent. But it lowered the estimate for next year to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX